Dead | Alpine skiing World Cup medalist Elena Fanchini, 37, has died

Italian World Cup medalist in alpine skiing Elena Fanchini has died at the age of 37, says, among other things, an Italian La Repubblica.

Fanchini died at home in the small village of Solato in the province of Brescia. Italian Eurosport according to him, he had been suffering from cancer for a long time.

The health problems that accelerated the end of Fanchin’s career began more than five years ago. He said in January 2018 that he had to end his season a month before the Pyeonchang Olympics because of a tumor.

At the time, Fanchini said he planned to return to the alpine hills the following year. However, a bad injury in training prevented his comeback dreams, and Fanchini officially announced that his career ended in April 2020.

The star moment of Fanchini’s career came when he was only 19 years old in 2005, when he won the World Cup silver in the ski jump at the World Championships in Bormio. The Italian also won two World Cup events in the downhill in his career.

by Elena Fanchin younger siblings Nadia Fanchini and Sabrina Fanchini were also national team-level alpine skiers. Nadia Fanchini won two prestigious medals in her career.