Controversy has arisen in France after Tony Estanguet's salary revealedpresident of Paris 2024 and former Olympic canoeing champion.

(Also read: How is the extreme right trying to take advantage of the legitimate protest in the European countryside?).

French media reports indicate that the National Financial Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into his remuneration.

According to sources, Estanguet receives a gross annual salary of 270,000 euroswith the possibility of an additional 20% in variables, which would exceed the salary limit established for this type of organization.

(More: Sebastián Piñera: video of the moment when the coffin was received by Boric in Santiago).

Nevertheless, Estanguet channels its income through a companythus avoiding being classified as a direct salaried employee of the organizing committee.

Official response and justifications



The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee has come out in defense of Estanguet's salary structure, arguing that the salary cap does not apply to your organization due to its commercial nature.

Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Olympic committee. See also This is how the first date of the home runs will be played: great games

They clarify that, unlike non-profit associations, Paris 2024 participates in commercial activities such as the sale of tickets and television rights or sponsorship, and is therefore subject to the payment of taxes such as VAT.

(Of interest: The tension between Ecuador and Russia over the delivery of Soviet weapons to the United States).

Estanguet's remuneration was established in 2018 by the committee's Board of Directors, arguing that Estanguet's role is seen as a “mandate” rather than traditional employment, justifying his services being billed rather than receiving a conventional salary.

This measure was adopted after consulting the social administration, which indicated that this was the only legal means to compensate Estanguet.

The organization also pointed out the case of Etienne Toubois, general director and number 2 of the committee, whose salary amounts to 260,000 euros and is treated as a salaried employee, to reinforce its position that Estanguet's remuneration does not contravene existing regulations.

(Keep reading: In photos: this is the house where King Carlos III will stay during his treatment).

Despite the ongoing investigation and the controversy generated, sources close to Estanguet affirm that he follows the development of events “with serenity”believing that any legal issue does not concern him directly, but rather the fiscal and social entities that supported the structure of his salary.

The legality of their remuneration, they claim, was validated by a committee of experts and was supported by the services of the French tax administration.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Prince William resumes public activity after King Charles' cancer diagnosis

The wave of protests by European farmers spread to Spain: this was the day

Are you interested? EU opens call to finance civil society organizations

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.