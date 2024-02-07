2023 was a very interesting year for the video game industry. While there were a lot of layoffs, we also saw the release of a lot of very good quality games. However, only one can be considered the best seller of last year, and On this occasion this honor does not belong to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIbut to Hogwarts Legacy.

Just as expected, it has been revealed that Hogwarts Legacy sold 22 million units throughout 2023, which positions it as the best-selling game of last year. As an additional detail, it has been revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is positioned as the second best-selling game of 2023 with 20.28 million units sold on the Nintendo Switch alone.

Without a doubt, a great achievement for the game from Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software. Let us remember that at its launch, The game suffered from a series of controversies related to Harry Potter author JK Rowling., and his transphobic comments. The game's reputation was tarnished to the point that it did not receive nominations at some of the biggest awards shows in 2023. However, sales show that the public did have an interest in this title.

It is important to mention that Hogwarts Legacy It is available practically everywhere. Users of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and even Nintendo Switch can enjoy this title today. This means that the scope of this delivery was greater. Compared, Tears of the Kingdom can only be enjoyed on the Switch. That means yes Hogwarts Legacy would have limited its launch to the new generation, the honor of being the best-selling game of 2023 would probably have gone to the Big N title.

It will be interesting to see how sales of these games progress throughout 2024, and what will be the best-selling game of this year. On related topics, DLC is confirmed for Hogwarts Legacy. Likewise, new clues emerge that point to a sequel to this title.

It shouldn't be a big surprise to hear that Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling game of 2023. Not only was it available on all platforms, but it also uses one of the most popular properties worldwide and, above all, it is a good game that gives the general public the opportunity to explore the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

