Martina Portocarrero He passed away on Friday, April 22 after suffering from lung cancer. The artist has left a great legacy that will continue in the music industry. Among her most acclaimed songs is “Flor de retama”, a song that carries a sad story in its lyrics. Here we tell you everything about this composition that moves hearts.

“Broom flower”, the inspiration

The song “Flor de retama” is an Ayacucho huayno that was composed by Professor Ricardo Dolorier Urbano in 1969. In 1970 it was recorded for the first time by the Trio Huanta; it was subsequently sung by various folk artists. But the most widespread version is that of Martina Portocarrero.

Ricardo Dolorier Urbano is the author of “Flor de Retama”. Photo: diffusion

The meaning of “broom flower”

“For five corners they are, the Sinchis entering are. They are going to kill students, Huantinos at heart. Yellowish, yellowish, broom flower”, is heard in part of the song.

“Broom flower” refers to the call huanta rebellion . It was the year 1969 and the Government of Juan Velasco Alvarado had approved Supreme Decree 006, which eliminated free education for students who failed a course and stipulated that, if this happened, parents would have to pay S/ 100 monthly.

This fact generated the rejection of the students and parents, who came out to protest in various localities, particularly in Huanta, Ayacucho. The tragedy occurred when the police repression left more than 20 dead.

Two days after the massacre in Huanta, the dictatorship of Velasco Alvarado restored free education with Decree Law 17717.

Among the students who died were two students of Professor Ricardo Dolorier Urbano. The sadness and indignation led him to compose the lyrics for “Flor de retama”.

Martina Portocarrero passed away on Friday, April 22. Photo: GLR

What the author of “Flor de retama” said

Ricardo Dolorier told what he felt when writing “Flor de retama”. He revealed that he did not think that the topic would be popular because at first he considered that it was only for him.

“ I composed it to release from my soul a terrible oppression , a daily pain that oppressed me without pause or rest, but above all because of the indignation that burned, that set my heart, my conscience, on fire. I composed it just for myself, it was not my intention to create something transcendent”, he maintained for the Asevig Gue Gonzalez Vigil page.

“ They had bloodied my beloved town , the one who never fainted. ‘Flor de retama’ was composed between the sweet fire of love and the furious storm of indignation”, said the professor.

Did Martina Portocarrero face Milagros Leiva for “Flor de Retama”?

In May 2021, Milagros Leiva sparked controversy when she said on her show that “Flor de Retama” was a song performed by “senderistas”. The folk singer Martina Portocarrero rejected this and pointed out that “huayno ayacuchano is a symbol of popular struggle.”