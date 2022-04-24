Bologna, celebrate the anti-fascist resistance by talking about the Donbass. Attacked by Ukrainians with neo-Nazi symbols

To remember the Battle of the Bolognina of November 15, 1944, where one of the historic sites of the Italian left is located (who does not remember “the turning point of the Bolognina” of 1989), symbolic event in which about ten partisans killed by German Nazis “Oltre il Ponte”a left-wing association, organizes an anti-fascist festival a Bologna on 23 April. A day of popular celebration to wait for the Liberation that the organizers enrich with meetings, music, debates, food stands, stalls throughout the area of ​​the Bolognina area.

At the party there is a banquet of a group “Ukrainian Anti-Fascist Committee”Which provides information on what is happening in the war zones or at least gives its legitimate version of what is happening in those territories. The Committee also participated in the other editions of the party to raise awareness of the massacres in Donbass, but then hardly anyone gave a damn about what was happening in Ukraine and therefore their work remained almost anonymous. The flag of the Lugansk Republic heads over the banquet. It is around 19.00 and a young Ukrainian, passing by, begins to argue animatedly with one of the organizers. The situation degenerates quickly, until the woman is forced to close the stand of the Committee to avoid the worst. The boy is dismissed by the organizers but goes on to phone calls.

After a while, about twenty Ukrainians swoop into the party who speak perfectly Italian. True or false, two of them in biker clothing, they say exponents of Pravyj Sektor, a Ukrainian far-right paramilitary organization. To them is added a third that comes with the symbols of Azov Battalion, associated with the neo-Nazis. Among those present there are also those who say they are inspired by the collaborator of German Nazis Stepan Andrijovič Bandera. The altercation risks escalating into something more serious. Eventually, after over an hour of shouts, aggression, insults, threats and provocations the party managers drive away the Ukrainians, avoiding a degeneration of the verbal confrontation.

The event seems to have taken the attendees by surprise. On the net, in the circles of the Bolognese left, it is discussed: “All this happened in Bologna in 2022 in a party whose intent was to celebrate the Resistance anti-fascist in view of 25 April. That is … do you understand? “, Asks Giuseppe, who tells of having been an eyewitness of the incident,” Nazi-fascists who enter by arrogance to dictate the rules at a celebration for the Liberation against Nazi-fascism. Do we need to say more? ”. 😒

And then he comments: “I was struck by the arrogance with which they showed themselves masters in a context that was not theirs and also that mix of victimhood and violence that mainstream media and institutions are endorsing“. Not a very reassuring picture.

“If what happened last night in Bolognina had happened even just a few years ago”, Daniele asks, “I’m sure everyone would have considered it as something absolutely unacceptable and unheard of. Today, however, perhaps the reaction is not exactly the same and we should ask ourselves about this “.

Among others, the actor and activist Riccardo Paccosi is questioned, worried about the uncritical version of the Ukrainian events endorsed by the Italian media and parties and the possible transfer to our territory of the Ukrainian-style “logic of conflict”, based on violence. Paccosi: “History has taught us that squadism becomes an unstoppable force when it has the support of the economic powers and when it is underestimated at the beginning”.

There are those on the net who tell of other attacks that took place in Italy, mainly against Russian citizens, those who wonder how such an event can happen in general indifference and those, like Anna, pose a question about the superficiality of making self-styled neo-Nazis pass for martyrs: “And what will we see after clearing customs and making those of the Azov battalion appear as heroes?”.