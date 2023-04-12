Lazio Region, Giuliana Fini among the first 23 collaborators of President Rocca

The president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca starts with the hiring of its first 23 collaborators. Among these, the name of Giuliana Finidaughter of the former president of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of National AllianceGianfranco.

A few hours ago his name appeared in the official note addressed to the Directorate of Institutional and Personnel Affairs, signed by the governor, in which the hiring of 23 collaborators “full-time and temporary until the end of the legislature” is requested. The 38-year-old had previously worked with the president in the ceremonial office when the governor of Lazio was head of the International Red Cross.

In addition to Fini’s daughter, the name of Andrea Urbaniformer director of the Health of Lazio during the legislation of Renata Polveriniand investigated for the role he later played at the Ministry of Health in the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office into management of the Covid emergency.

Also in the list Federico Roccawell-known exponent of Brothers of ItalyCapitoline councilor and president of the Transparency Commission, which the president wants to engage in institutional communication.

Following Daniel Bellinephew of the former mayor of Supino, former deputy of National Allianceformer regional councilor and former spokesman of Francesco Storace; Andrea Signoriniformer municipal councilor and husband of the former Northern League deputy Sarah de Angelis, passed to Fratelli d’Italia. And then, just like Giuliana Fini, various personalities from the Red Cross, such as Riccardo Iotti And Silvia Friends.

