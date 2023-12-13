Roskachestvo called new lines in the payment slip a sign of fraud by the Criminal Code

Management companies (MCs) in Russia do not always provide their services properly, Roskoshestvo warned. Experts named Lente.ru the main signs that may indicate that the organization is deceiving residents.

One of the common methods used by such unscrupulous entrepreneurs is to include payment for services that are not actually provided by the company. For example, for repairs that were never done, for the operation of the intercom, even for garbage collection, although this is handled by regional operators. Roskoshestvo recommends carefully studying the receipt for each month before paying for it.

Typically, fraud is carried out with those services that are included in general household needs (GDN). They include many services, and if suddenly a new line appears on the receipt, it may duplicate the service that is included in the ODN. Thus, you are asked to pay twice for the same service See also The new rules that Europe will apply to Internet giants: what is it about? Roskachestvo

“Another sign is double payments. For example, you pay a water supply organization for water, but suddenly a line with water also appears in your general payment bill. This can be any service. Without the decision of the general building meeting, it is impossible to simply change the type of payment – directly or through the management company,” experts warned.

Some management companies inflate the cost of their services during the period when utility tariffs are being indexed. They take advantage of the situation and raise prices for housing services, the cost of which is approved only by the general meeting of owners.

There are often cases when residents suddenly find out that the management company in their building has changed, because they see new details on their payment cards.

“It turns out that a general meeting of owners was supposedly held in the house to change the management company, but in fact the majority were not aware of it. In such cases, it is imperative to contact law enforcement agencies. There are precedents that criminal cases have been initiated under Art. 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” Roskachestvo concluded.

