The COP28 Presidency announced the publication of the latest version of the text of the final agreement discussed by the negotiators on the COP28 website, while the COP28 Presidency will host the final session later today.

The text of the final agreement includes 196 items distributed over 21 pages, and is the latest text issued by the COP28 Presidency this morning, December 13, while the results of the latest negotiations are expected to be announced today.

To view the final text of the agreement, visit the attached link: https://unfccc.int/documents/636608