Associate Professor Timofeev: telephone scammers can take revenge on those who did not succumb to their provocations

Phone scammers can take revenge on those who did not succumb to their provocations. To do this, they, as a rule, use the dangerous technology of substitution of numbers, the associate professor of the Department of Informatics of the Russian University of Economics named after. G. V. Plekhanov Alexander Timofeev, the agency reports “Prime”.

This program allows you to replace the digits of your number with any other. After that, the scammers call or write to someone on behalf of the failed victim, trying to deceive, being rude. Sometimes attackers send some photos to the other half of a person for jealousy or scandal, Timofeev explained.

Sometimes it can be worse, the expert stressed. From the subscriber’s number they call the police and report all sorts of incidents. After that, a person has to spend his time and prove his innocence to the call, the associate professor also emphasized.

Also, offended attackers can add the number to various spam databases, indicate it along with the full name on ad or dating sites. Then the subscriber will constantly receive SMS messages, from which he will not be able to get rid of.

“To prevent this, there is only one recommendation: take pity on your nerves and time and do not enter into conversations with scammers,” Timofeev advised.

He advised using the anti-spam mode and connecting an “automatic attendant” to handle incoming calls. It is also highly recommended not to call back on unfamiliar numbers, the associate professor concluded.

Earlier, Russians were warned about a new trick of telephone scammers – now they inform bank customers that an application for a loan has allegedly been received on their behalf, it has been approved by the Bank of Russia and sent to all creditors. So, attackers often refer to the Central Bank, as it inspires trust on a subconscious level. According to him, recently scammers have become more likely to use schemes that mention the regulator.