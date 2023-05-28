Nutritionist Tonkova-Kuznetsova called the useful qualities of okroshka

A summer dish traditional for many regions of Russia – okroshka – can be included in the diet of people who adhere to a healthy diet. However, you need to follow some rules when preparing it. Olga Tonkova-Kuznetsova, a member of the expert council of the department “Longevity and Quality of Life” of the Academy of Social Technologies, spoke about this. Expert’s words leads prime agency.

According to her, WHO recommends eating five servings of vegetables or fruits a day. And since okroshka is 80 percent vegetable, one serving for lunch will allow you to eat part of the norm.

Also, a lot of chopped greens are often added to this dish, which contains beta-carotene, vitamin C, antioxidants and minerals. And due to the piquant taste of greens, you can reduce salt intake, which is important for people with high blood pressure.

When preparing okroshka, a nutritionist advises choosing low-fat varieties of poultry, pre-boiled. According to Tonkova-Kuznetsova, okroshka with lean meat can be considered a healthy meal in terms of the “plate” rule, according to which each meal includes 25 percent protein food, 25 percent grains and 50 percent vegetables.

Dressing for a summer dish can be chosen to taste. The most common of them are also useful: natural kvass contains probiotics that are useful for the digestive tract, and fermented milk products provide the body with calcium.

