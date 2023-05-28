AFPi

05/27/2023 – 21:30

Dutch police arrested more than 1,500 people on Saturday, including a “Game of Thrones” actress, during an action by the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) that blocked a road in The Hague to criticize government subsidies to fossil energies.

The militants blocked the A12 motorway in the center of the city during the afternoon, in the seventh action of this type organized by the group in the same location.

“In total, 1,579 people were arrested, of which 40 will be prosecuted,” the police said. Among those arrested is actress Carice van Houten, 46, who played the priestess “Melisandre” in the series Game of Thrones.

About 7,000 people took part in today’s demonstration, according to an XR spokesman. One of the militants bit the arresting officer, according to security forces.

– Popular support –

The presence of cultural and other personalities is common in XR protests in the Netherlands. Carice van Houten was released and returned home, according to the Dutch news agency ANP, which quoted the actress’ representative, without specifying whether she will be prosecuted.

“There is huge popular support for real climate action, and people realize that the government is actively opposing this by subsidizing the fossil fuel industry,” explained Aaron Pereira, 31, a Dutch spokesman for the XR movement. which started in 2018 in the United Kingdom and has spread to other countries.

The action of authorities against environmental movements generates controversy in several European countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany. A Belgian court recently ordered Brussels police to compensate 12 XR militants for arresting, handcuffing and strip-searching them.
























