The Russian team consisting of Irma Makhini, Danil Sadreev, Irina Avvakumova and Yevgeny Klimov won silver in the team ski jumping tournament at the Beijing Olympics. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

Athletes from Slovenia became champions. The Russian team showed the second result, beating the Canadian skiers. Domestic skiers have won a medal in this sport for the first time since 1968. For the Russian team, this is the first award in the history of the team.

In 1968, Vladimir Belousov from the USSR national team won gold in ski jumping. He turned out to be stronger than the representative of Czechoslovakia Jiri Raska and the Norwegian Lars Grini.

The Beijing Olympics will run until February 20. Domestic athletes compete at the Games under the auspices of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).