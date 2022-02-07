Corona restrictions Avi: Event restrictions in the Helsinki metropolitan area will be relaxed

Events of up to 500 people would be allowed without the requirement for seating.

The metropolitan area event restrictions are lifted. The matter was decided by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) on Monday, February 7.

Avi decided to allow events of up to 500 people in the metropolitan area if the number of participants is no more than half of the normal audience.

With the new decision, the public will no longer have to have seats at events.

Public events for up to 50 people can be held without a filling constraint.

The decision follows the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group last week to issue a policy. The new lighter restrictions will apply from February 8th.

Large private events are still recommended to be avoided.

“We are still preparing to make new decisions to lift the restrictions on a fast schedule if the restrictions are no longer necessary in the light of the epidemic situation,” says the Director General of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland. Merja Ekqvist in the bulletin.