REU Associate Professor Ivanova-Shvets: child benefits will increase when payments are reissued in April

Associate Professor of the Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Human Resource Management of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets told in what case benefits for children can increase. About this she reported in an interview with the Prime agency.

Ivanova-Shvets called the Russians a condition for increasing child benefits and stressed that they will grow when payments are reissued in April and while maintaining the previous financial level of the family. “The calculation of payments to an individual family will depend on the average per capita income,” she stressed.

If earlier a family received a payment in the amount of half of the regional subsistence minimum, and now this indicator is not enough for the family to exceed the minimum average per capita income, then the allowance will be increased to 75 percent. Its volume may also change upon arrival in another region.

“When moving to another region, a family can submit a new application, and the amount of the allowance will be changed based on the average per capita income in the new place. The amount of the allowance may increase if the subsistence minimum in another region is higher, or it may decrease if the minimum is lower,” concluded Ivanova-Shvets.

From January 1, 2023, Russian families began to receive a new universal allowance for children. You can apply for a payment at the State Services, the consideration period is 10 days.