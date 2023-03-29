Santiago Giménez has had a awesome season in his debut with feyenoord in the eredivisieand the results of his performance seem to be paying off for the Dutch team.

According to the journalist Martin Krabbendam of Voetball International, feyenoord intends to buy the additional 20 percent of the letter of the mexican striker to the Blue Cross.

Currently, the team rotterdam owns the 70 percent of your letterwhich means that if the transaction takes place, you would get the 90 percentleaving the cement squad with only the remaining 10 percent.

It is estimated that feyenoord rate the letter Santiago Gimenez in a total of between 25 and 30 million euros.



