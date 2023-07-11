Doctors Malysheva and Gandelman called statins drugs that increase the risk of diabetes

Therapist and TV presenter Elena Malysheva and her co-host, cardiologist German Gandelman, named drugs that increase the risk of developing diabetes. On the air of the program “Live healthy!” on Channel One, doctors said that such a side effect is statins. Transfer release available on the channel’s website.

“People who take statins have an increased chance of developing diabetes,” Gandelman said. Malysheva explained that sugar levels are controlled by the hormone insulin, which stimulates the production of proteins that deliver glucose to the cell. “Statins reduce the ability of insulin to produce glucose transport proteins. There is glucose in the blood, it is higher and higher, but there are no proteins, so sugar rises, ”she added.

Malysheva urged patients who take statins to regularly measure their blood sugar levels. Gandelman also noted that rosuvastatin increases the risk of developing diabetes the most. At the same time, experts emphasized that statins prolong life, despite this side effect, even in diabetics. “If there are side effects, we will fight and we know how, but statins prolong life,” Malysheva concluded.

Previously, Malysheva, Gandelman, as well as the immunologist Andrey Prodeus and the ophthalmologist Mikhail Konovalov listed the worst diets in the world. In particular, they warned Russians against the keto diet, as it raises cholesterol levels and, as a result, can lead to atherosclerosis.