The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Command today launched a proactive initiative entitled “One-Day Test”, which targets national service recruits and high school graduates by merging the test for obtaining the “initial and city” driving license together in one day instead of attending for several days. As part of the General Command’s efforts to enhance customer satisfaction and happiness.

Colonel Khaled Mohammed Al-Ki, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, affirmed Sharjah Police’s keenness to develop and sustain its services to customers and promote smart transformation by providing services that exceed customers’ expectations and enabling them to complete their transactions with ease, leading to customer satisfaction and happiness.

Colonel Al-Ki revealed the start of activating the new initiative, which will continue until the end of this September, so that those wishing to obtain a new driver’s license service from the national service recruits and high school graduates will be able to complete their application in a record time that does not exceed one day’s work, indicating that the service will be in two phases. Electronic and physical.

He explained that the first stage will be electronically without personal attendance, through the application of the Ministry of Interior (MOI), and it includes opening a file for issuing a new driver’s license and attending theoretical classes. The practical, according to what is stipulated in the agenda of the driving institutes, will determine the date of the final test – initial and civil – which will be within one day instead of attending for several days.

Sharjah Police called on national service recruits and high school graduates to take advantage of the initiative, which will continue until the end of September 2023, and to shorten the time and effort in obtaining a driver’s license.

