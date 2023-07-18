Blogger “Zena” visited the canteen of Uzbekistan and was surprised by the number of people in the kitchen

A Russian blogger visited Uzbekistan, went into a canteen from the times of the USSR and was surprised by the number of people in the kitchen. He shared his impressions in a personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The Russian specified that this canteen appeared in Samarkand back in the 1960s. Then it was called “Red Teahouse” and specialized in fish dishes. According to him, respected people from Moscow visited there. The blogger also said that now fish is no longer cooked in this place, but it is still popular with tourists and locals. During lunch hours, people even sit outside around this dining room.

“I even looked into the local kitchen, where I saw the whole process of cooking. For example, they showed me how dough is kneaded for a thousand samsas or how soup is prepared for 50 people at once,” the traveler noted.

He admitted that he was surprised at how many people worked in the kitchen: someone only peeled and chopped onions, someone kneaded minced meat, someone weighed it and divided it into portions that another person strung on a skewer, making them kebab. Roasting was also handled by a separate employee.

“And a similar division of labor applied to all dishes: soup, pilaf, samsa, barbecue, salads, etc. In my opinion, this is a very productive approach. Everyone knows his business, and in which case there is always someone to ask, ”the Russian added.

