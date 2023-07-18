“I’ve now actually been indicted three times… with probably a fourth coming from Atlanta“

The former American president Donald Trump he revealed that he has received a letter notifying him that he is the subject of a grand jury investigation into the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and has four days to respond.

In the message posted on the Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that it is a “witch hunt” against him. “I’ve now actually been indicted three times… with probably a fourth coming from Atlanta“, underlined the tycoon, adding in capital letters: “This witch hunt is electoral interference and use of law enforcement as a complete and total (political) weapon!”. Trump already has to answer for the accusation of having taken top secret government documents from the White House after the end of the presidential term.



