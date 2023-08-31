Thursday, August 31, 2023, 00:46



Artem Niyazov, the first Russian to reach the National Futsal League, said yesterday in his presentation as an ElPozo player that he will adapt to the change of residence. “I am from Siberia, where it reaches 45 degrees below zero, but I think I will adapt well to Murcia,” said the player yesterday, who has missed the entire preseason due to problems making his file official.

Niyazov added that “I am excited to arrive at a great club like ElPozo. I am happy since I wanted to play in ElPozo, where I know players, like Bruno Taffy, whom I have faced on occasion.

Artem stressed that it won’t take much for him to get in shape. “I’ve been working hard in the gym and soon I’ll be under the command of Javi Rodríguez, who has already told me what he wants me to contribute to the team.”

Fran Serrejón, general director of ElPozo, was present at Niyazov’s presentation and referred to the bureaucratic problems that the club had to overcome to sign the Russian wing. “We had everything done with the player and with the KPRF, but bringing in any Russian citizen at the moment is very difficult, everything is collapsed and it took us a long time to unlock the theme.”

Serrejón also reported that the reviews have been positive, «Niyazov has passed all the exams well and if nothing happens on Thursday [por hoy] It will already be available to Javi Rodríguez, but it will be the coach who decides when he enters or not enters a call. The important thing is that he is already here and that we will have an important reinforcement for the squad ».