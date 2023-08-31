A statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the events, said:
- Egypt is following with interest the successive developments taking place in the sister country of Gabon.
- Egypt calls on all parties to prioritize the national interest in order to preserve the security, stability and safety of the country.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on members of the Egyptian community in Gabon to exercise maximum caution, avoid areas of security tension, and continue to communicate with the Egyptian embassy to ensure their safety.
- Egypt looks forward to the return of stability to Gabon as soon as possible, and to preserving the safety of the brotherly Gabonese people.
#Egypt #comments #events #Gabon #appeals #citizens
Leave a Reply