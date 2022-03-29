MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian ruble jumped more than 7% to 83 against the US dollar on the Moscow Stock Exchange on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in more than a month, before giving up some of its gains.

The Russian market was gradually reopened after trading was suspended due to extensive Western sanctions that followed the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24.

At 13.33 GMT, the ruble was up 5.2 percent at 85.10 per dollar, having earlier jumped to 82.95, its strongest level since February 25.

Against the European currency, the ruble rose 1.9 percent to trade at 94.76 per euro, after hitting its highest level since February 25 at 92.19.