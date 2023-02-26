Greater risks of getting colorectal cancer are associated with the consumption of meat and milk of bovine origin: according to a study recently published in Molecular Oncology, conducted by the German Cancer Research Centre. Researchers have found some infectious agents present in these two foods, called called Bovine Meat and Milk Factors (BMMFs), which increase the chances of developing this type of cancer.

The BMMF would not be present within the tumor masses themselves, but in the adjacent mucosa, suggesting that the infection may be involved only in the early stages of disease development.

The discovery of infectious agents and macrophages – cells of the immune system that fight cancer – in the mucous membranes without tumor suggests that there was chronic inflammation in that area, which favored the development of the disease. 10% of diagnosed cancers not associated with smoking are colorectal.

Factors such as unhealthy diet, alcohol, obesity and lack of physical activity favor the formation of tumor masses. “In particular, the consumption of red meat has been associated with the risk of colorectal cancer in many epidemiological studies, while there is no clear evidence for milk,” says Carlo La Vecchia, an epidemiologist at the University of Milan.

“This association – he continues – has generally been associated with the nutritional components of red meat. This article instead takes up the hypothesis of infectious components associated with bovine zoonoses. If this were an important mechanism, pork and goat red meat would not be associated with high risk. However, this remains a hypothesis, on an epidemiological level it is difficult to distinguish the possible risk of beef and pork”.

“With further studies, we aim to establish whether the identification of BMMF-positive inflamed tissue can be used as an early risk marker for colorectal cancer and whether it may offer new options for preventive and therapeutic interventions,” commented Timo Bund, first author of the study.