The Russian national ice hockey team lost to the Finnish national team in the final match of the Channel One Cup. The broadcast was conducted on website TV channel.

The meeting took place in Moscow at the CSKA stadium and ended with a score of 3: 2 in overtime. Artem Minulin and Vyacheslav Voinov scored abandoned goals for the Russians, Valtteri Merel and Sakari Manninen (double) for the Finns. Thus, the Finnish national team became the winner of the tournament, and the Russian team was left without a trophy.

Hockey players of the Russian national team played in a match against the Finns in the uniform of the USSR national team. The outfit resembled the kit in which the Soviet national team of the 1964-1968 model performed. In this form, Soviet hockey players won two Olympics.

At the Channel One Cup, the Russian national team won three victories: over Canada, Sweden and the Czech Republic. The defeat was the first for the team.

The Channel One Cup is the home stage of the Euro Hockey Tour for the Russian national team. The next stage will be the Beijer games in Sweden.