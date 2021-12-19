The fans of America demand reinforcements, the first of them has already arrived at the nest, it is one of the best in the entire Liga Mx, the Chilean Diego Valdés, who after several seasons being linked with the group of the Coapa nest, for he will finally dress in the colors of the eagles.
Pumas UNAM v Santos Laguna – 2021 Opening Tournament Liga MX / Manuel Velasquez / GettyImages
However, it seems that a single signing is not enough to solve all the deficiencies that Santiago Solari’s team has, which is why the Santiago Baños board of directors continues in the market in search of reinforcements and the second is nowhere to be found. Arrival at the nest, it is the national team, former LA Galaxy, Jonathan dos Santos, who is nowhere from reaching America.
Gibran Araige from TUDN informs that the talks between the club and the footballer who today can negotiate as a free agent after ending his contract with the Galaxy are well advanced and right now it only remains to define details regarding his salary so that in America they can do The official signature of the youngest of the two Santos, who on many occasions expressed his desire to play for América, just as his father and brother did.
Leave a Reply