The Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian Armed Forces took control of the village of Andreevka in the DPR

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia have taken full control of the urban-type settlement of Andreevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in an official Telegram-channel.

According to the Ministry of Defense, control over the settlement was established thanks to an active offensive.

“As a result of the offensive actions of the Russian troops, the settlement of Andreevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic was completely liberated from the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the statement says.

Earlier it was reported that the fighters of the private military company “Wagner” took control of Kurdyumovka. This was told by the war correspondent of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Evgeny Poddubny.