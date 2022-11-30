The first emerged online reviews from Marvel’s Midnight Sunsthe latest effort by Firaxis, which speak of an overall excellent game, with votes generally high, with a few exceptions.

Multiplayer.it – ​​8.5 / 10

One More Game – Buy

Eurogamer – Recommended

GamesHub – 5/5

VGC – 5/5

Cultured Vultures – 9.5/10

PCGamesN – 9/10

Gamepur – 9/10

Geek Culture – 9/10

Checkpoint Gaming – 9/10

AusGamers – 8/10

Dexerto – 4/5

WellPlayed – 6/10

In general, we praise how the game manages to combine the strategic gameplay of the XCOM series with the use of cards, for a very long and satisfying campaign. Overall Marvel’s Midnight Suns stands out as one of the best super hero games ever. The only problems detected by all concerned the graphic glitches, fortunately non-destructive, which however will be resolved with future updates.

The most critical, few in reality (at the time of writing this news only one review, that of Nathan Hennessy for WellPlayed), speak of too many features that do not match each other and too many hours of horrendous dialogues, which weigh down the ‘experience.