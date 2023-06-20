The fighters of the Vostok group held back the onslaught of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the South Donetsk direction. About this on Tuesday, June 20, “Interfax” said the head of the group’s press center, Oleg Chekhov.

“An attack was repulsed to an enemy infantry platoon in the area east of Levadne (Zaporozhye region – Ed.). Armored combat vehicles and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been destroyed,” he said.

In addition, near the settlements of Novodonetskoye and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), army aviation destroyed military equipment and smashed more than a dozen nationalist gathering places. And in the region of Velyka Novoselka (DPR), a Ukrainian howitzer was destroyed by the fire of self-propelled artillery guns “Hyacinth” following the results of a counter-battery fight.

Also, according to Chekhov, two enemy reconnaissance groups between the villages of Reshetilovskoye and Dorozhnyanka were discovered by means of aerial reconnaissance in the Zaporozhye direction, after which motorized rifle units, supported by mortar crews, defeated the saboteurs. At the same time, the offensive activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was stopped in the Mirny area. The enemy retreated with tangible losses.

“During the counter-battery fire, howitzer artillery fire destroyed a mortar crew in the Dorozhnyanka area,” the agency’s interlocutor added.

Finally, he said, thanks to the efforts of military pilots, it was possible to effectively attack the place where enemy forces were concentrated in the Levadnoe area. Meanwhile, crews of Grad multiple launch rocket systems destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukrainian militants near the city of Orekhov.

Among other things, with the help of the anti-aircraft missile system “Tor” two Ukrainian drones were shot down: “Fury” and “Valkyrie”.

On the eve of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian fighters launched a group strike with sea-based long-range precision weapons at the places of storage of foreign-made military equipment used by Kyiv. All objects were hit.

Also on that day, the agency reported that Russian troops in the Zaporizhia direction destroyed a Western-style tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using a kamikaze drone for this.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

