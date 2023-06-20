The Cruz Azul team continues to work at forced marches to reinforce itself in the best way for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
The cement team wants to play a good role in this contest that is about to start and now they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to get the long-awaited title.
The team’s coach, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, wants to build the lower part of the field, which was dismantled with the departure of Ramiro Funes Mori and Julio César Domínguez, and after the signing of the Brazilian Matheus Doria. That is why now they are going for a reinforcement that is an old acquaintance for the celestial fans.
According to the first reports, Cruz Azul will go for the services of the defender of Tigres Igor Lichnosvky, who has become one of the main candidates to leave the feline club due to the reduction of elements not born in Mexico.
In his time with Cruz Azul, the Chilean did things well, so much so that he went out to try his luck at foreign football.
Although the negotiations would not be easy, and it is that another of the interested teams and that has already raised its hand for the Andean are the Red Devils of Toluca. The scarlet team is also looking to reinforce the lower part of the field, and they would not look badly on the signing of Igor Lichnovsky.
Without a doubt, a complete soccer player in his position who has not finished giving the last stretch in Mexican soccer.
#unexpected #market #opportunity #Cruz #Azul #advantage #strengthen #headquarters
Leave a Reply