RT: Russian military acquired a unique Ukrainian kamikaze wing

Russian military personnel in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) received a unique Ukrainian kamikaze wing, handmade from plywood and polystyrene foam. Footage of an unusual drone on your Telegram channel published Russian TV channel RT.

The drone was used to strike Belgorod and nearby oil refineries. For navigation, the device used an American GPS sensor. The drone carried plastic as destructive elements.

As the commander of the Akhmat unit, Apti Alaudinov, told RT military correspondent Vlad Andritsa, such drones had not been shot down before. According to the commander, the device is distinguished by its long flight range, wingspan (2.5 meters) and low cost of manufacture.

They plan to hand over the unusual drone to specialists for study.

Earlier, TASS, citing a video from the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported that Russian engineers in the zone of a special military operation can reflash captured Ukrainian FPV drones.