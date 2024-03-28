Amit, the first statements from a Hamas hostage. “The ankle chained to the window, raped and mocked”

For the first time a hostage Of Hamas Having returned to freedom, he breaks the silence and tells his entire ordeal, which began on October 7 last. To explain the treatment reserved for those captured by militiamen and taken to GazaAnd Amit Soussana, 40 years old, lawyer in the field of intellectual property. On October 7, the woman was alone in her house on the Kfar Aza kibbutz. A video shows the woman dragged towards the Strip by a group of men, while she tries in vain to rebel. “I didn't want to let them take me to Gaza like an object, without a fight – the woman revealed to the New York Times and reported by Repubblica. The woman was kept in a child's roomalmost always wrapped in the darknesswith the ankle chained at a window, guarded by a man, Muhammad, who often entered the room in underwearasking her about her sex life and offering to massage her body.

Amit narrates some of those dramatic moments. For example when Muhammad forced her to take a shower. After a few minutes he entered the bathroom. “She made me sit on the edge of the tub. And I closed my legs. And I resisted. And he continued to punch me and point a gun in my face“he continued. “Then he dragged me into the bedroom.” At that point, Amit claims and the NYT reports – he forced the woman “to commit a sexual act with him“. Then Soussana said she had been handcuffed And hanging from a stick suspended between the two sofas, causing her so much pain that she feared her wrists would sprain, with the torturers continuing to whip her and ask her to reveal unspecified information. “It lasted about 45 minutes“he said. “They beat me and laughed and kicked me, and they called the other hostages to assist“. November 30th was freed.