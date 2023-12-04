Izvestia: Russian marine divisions will be reinforced with attack aircraft and artillery

Russian Marine divisions will become more versatile and mobile. Now each Black Beret battalion will have its own air assault company, and the division will have its own air assault battalion. They write about this on Tuesday, December 5 “News” with reference to sources in the Ministry of Defense.

According to their information, the Marine battalions will have their own anti-tank units and mortar batteries. At the same time, at least one battalion will be a peacekeeping battalion.

In addition, the Marine regiments will be reinforced with artillery and batteries of Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). The Marine Division itself will receive unique Malva tracked howitzers.

Earlier, war correspondent Boris Rozhin reported that new ammunition had begun to be installed on Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).