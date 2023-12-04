The president of Mediaset España, Borja Prado, will leave his position soon, just a year and a half after his appointment. He does it, as is done in the television sector, after his progressive loss of power in the group and his disagreement with the editorial line. This was reported by El Economista on Monday night and later confirmed by sources from the company itself.

The businessman was elected president of Mediaset by the board of directors on April 20, 2020. It was after the departure – once his term expired – of Alejandro Echevarría, who held the presidency of this media group of Italian origin for 26 years.

In November of last year, the company that controls, among other channels, Telecinco and Cuatro, announced in a statement to the CNMV that Prado would assume “the tasks of supporting and collaborating with the editorial line of the news programs.” However, at the end of June he was left with only institutional responsibilities, while the CEO, Alessandro Salem, took charge of executive power.

Almost 20 years on the council



When he was elected president of Mediaset España, Prado became, after Echevarría, the longest serving Spanish director of Mediaset España. Specifically, he had been a member of the company’s board of directors for 17 years, 12 years as an independent director and since 2018 as a proprietary director.

Prado left the presidency of Endesa in 2019 and had previously served as the first leader of Mediobanca in Spain. Previously, he was vice president of Lazard Asesores Financieros, director of Rothschild Spain, vice president of the Swiss bank UBS in Spain and president of Almagro Asesoramiento e Inversiones, among other positions.