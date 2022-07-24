The list of countries unfriendly to Russia was added to the Bahamas, as well as the islands of Guernsey and Man

The Russian government has included the Bahamas, as well as the islands of Guernsey and Man, in the list of unfriendly countries and territories. The expansion of the list is reported in Telegram-Channel of the Cabinet.

It is noted that the islands of Guernsey and Man were included in the list due to support for the sanctions imposed by the UK. The Bahamas were included in the list due to a ban on any transactions with the Russian Ministry of Finance, a number of Russian credit institutions and the Bank of Russia, introduced on their territory.

According to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, citizens and companies of the country will be able to pay foreign creditors from unfriendly countries in rubles. The procedure applies to payments exceeding ten million rubles per month.

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers of Russia signed a decree with a list of states whose unfriendly actions are directed against the country, its companies and citizens. The approved list is headed by the United States, Canada and the countries of the European Union, as well as the United Kingdom with its territories. In addition, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Monaco, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland, San Marino, North Macedonia, South Korea, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, Micronesia, Singapore and Taiwan were named. The government later expanded the list to include Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia and Slovakia.