Populists, governists and pathists in the field

On the one hand i populistson the other i governistsresidually i pathists (constructive and not). In the first category we could insert League and 5 Star Movement, already supporters of the famous Government contract. They would fall into the second category Democratic Party, Italia Viva, Forza Italia (except for splits or other last-minute nomenclatures). In the lane walkers category, on the other hand, Ation and Together, but with a great diversity: Calenda from the lane could create a dual carriageway; Di Maio, for its part, it would be in a dead end (but with only one way out from the front). Out of these categories, there is Brothers of Italy on which a particular speech must be made. But not before having made some further steps.

Draghi was there to become President of the Republic. In the end he chose himself Mattarella due to the manifest inability of this Parliament to find a successor. Draghi, however, would have dissolved the Chambers not before having invited Parliament to support a transitional governmente, ferrying, technical, etc. and arrive at the effective entrance on the scene of c.d. parliamentary cut. In short, the same conclusion was reached (six months later) but with different actors and that is with the former number one of the BCE at Palazzo Chigi. Now we can move on to the crucial reasoning.

The moves of Renzi and Calenda (and those of Berlusconi)

Let’s make a hypothesis: if Renzi And Calenda, in the end, they make an alliance with the PD, what would be the difference for the center-left voters in terms of team? None, the useful vote would be triggered on the PD itself (unless aficionados are clear). If, on the other hand, the PD tried to recover Di Maio by joining him to the “new rainbow” bandwagon next to baptism with Hope, Bersani & co., Then, Renzi and Calenda they would be forced to work jointly for a new front that aims to incorporate centrists, liberals, exits of Forza Italia and someone else from the various Catholic souls.

But this is where the dual role that e has starts will have Silvio Berlusconi: if he goes with Salvini to structure a new national plank, which unites Forza Italia and Lega, it could be the calmer to lower the tone of the populist party by aiming from below (or from above depending on your point of view) to create the national rise of the pro-Zayan Governors. So slowly carrying Salvini to the internal minority. We can guess what all this means: opening and consecration of Melons as temporal leader of the center-right clearing it towards the liberals, the atlantists and the centrists with a single handicap, for the latter, to be kept in mind: it must exceed 30/35 percent.

This means, even more, that it will take a legislature of metamorphosis of the center-right to which Berlusconi will work, in all probability, who will have to convince the duo Calenda – Renzi that Giorgia Meloni is not so indigestible: on balance argues USA, now Biden administration, and therefore the country that liberated Italy from the fascists and the Nazis. Having said that, the Di Maiani pathists have only one way out (or rather, entry into Parliament, albeit minimal): ask the Lega for an under-the-table federation, thus implying Salvini’s political superiority or knock on the Democratic Party to register the Draghi Vademecum with an evident political bill: to renounce all the steps taken so far. From the series: scurdammoce ‘or passed. The latter things that should inevitably lead Draghi to Colle in close proximity.

Mattarella does not yield

Mattarella it won’t give in easily. We remember who wanted it and how. In all this picture of things there remains a single director who, for better or for worse, he is there waiting for the serial chameleons to come knocking to understand to what extent there are chances to count for something. Meanwhile, this director begins to warm up the engines with trees to plant and minimum pensions to raise. Whatever happens, he will stay in the government. Remember Draghi who wanted him at the Bank of Italy, at ECB and from Government? The same one who will want it at the Quirinale. Democratic Party and the Brothers of Italy know this well. The political end, in fact, is different from the politics of the end of others. Apart from justicialism, grillism goes towards self-destruction. And if in the end Italy becomes ungovernable again due to excessive polarization of the vote? The game is still being played on two fronts: the Nazarene Pact versus the Government Contract. Once again.

