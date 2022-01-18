The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded to a New York Times article about the evacuation of diplomats from the embassy in Kiev, reports TASS.

“The Russian Embassy in Kiev is working as usual,” the Foreign Ministry said when asked to comment on the publication.

Earlier, the New York Times, citing a source in the Security Service of Ukraine, reported that Russia decided to evacuate diplomats with their families from Kiev and Lvov. 18 people had already left the country on January 5, including the children and wives of employees. In the coming days, 30 people will leave Ukraine. The US knew about the impending evacuation.

In recent months, there have been statements in the West and in Kiev that Russia is preparing a military invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin denies any aggressive plans.