The latest leaks indicated that the Galaxy S22 Plus Ultra will support 45W fast charging.

And the screen brightness, according to the leaks, will reach 1750 lumens, compared to 1300 for the “Galaxy S21 Plus”, and 1500 for the “Galaxy S21 Ultra”.

And the leaks published by the “Tech Radar” website, which specializes in technology news, indicated that the phone will integrate a 50-megapixel camera, a 4500 mAh battery, and weigh 167 grams.

According to the leaks, the phone will have a storage capacity of 1 TB, a random access memory of 16 GB, and a “Snapdragon 8” processor.

Despite the upgrade in the charging feature, the upcoming “Samsung” phone is still far from competing with other devices such as the “OnePlus 10 Pro” with a power of 80 watts, and “Xiaomi 12 Pro” with a power of 120 watts.