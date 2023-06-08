Zakharova: Moscow will respond to new US sanctions against Russians because of Moldova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would respond to new US sanctions against Russians allegedly related to the protests in Moldova. The words of the diplomat leads press office departments.

“The hostile American attack, made clearly at the instigation of the Chisinau puppets of the United States, will not go unanswered <...>,” the publication says.

According to the diplomat, one cannot but pay attention to the intricacy of the fantasies of the US administration, which is shaping the sanctions policy. Zakharova noted that the restrictions “become more and more strange and difficult to explain.”

On June 5, it became known that the US Treasury expanded the sanctions list to include the owner of the Perko Workshop Family store, Alexei Losev, because he “tried to destabilize the political situation in Moldova.” The shop of the master of ceramics also fell under the sanctions.

At the same time, Losev himself said earlier in social networks that he was deported from Moldova in March of this year. He noted that they did not explain to him what the expulsion was connected with.