A woman counts Mexican peso bills at a money exchange office. Bloomberg Creative Photos

The Mexican peso has broken a new barrier this Wednesday by trading at 17.31 units per dollar, a level not seen since May 2016. The currency began the session with an appreciation of 0.42%, equivalent to 7.2 cents, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 17.4 and a minimum of 17.3 pesos per dollar, becoming the third emerging currency with the highest gains against the dollar. The good rhythm of the Mexican currency continues, now, given the expectation that the Federal Reserve will pause in raising rates at its next meeting on monetary policy, the debacle of the Turkish lira and the upward forecasts of the OECD on

Financial optimism is shared with the forecasts of multinational organizations. This Wednesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) improved its expectations for GDP growth in Mexico for 2023, going to 2.6% while its forecast for next year remained unchanged at 2.1 %. A good performance of private consumption will serve as one of the engines of national economic growth, accompanied by an unprecedented pace in the creation of new sources of employment. The figure is slightly lower than the forecasts of the Mexican Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, who has projected a growth of 3% at the end of the year.

According to Intercam’s analysis, the dollar has lost 1.3% of the ground gained during the month of May and this has also been reflected in the cross with the Mexican peso, however, the greatest influence of the appreciation of the national currency , it has been the weakness of the Turkish lira that has lost more than 15% since the re-election of President Tayyip Erdogan, on May 28, and especially after the conflict that has been generated in recent months in the Bosphorus, the strait that connects the Black Sea with the Aegean and the Mediterranean and the one that has raised the cost of transit five times since the end of last year.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has boasted this Wednesday in his usual morning conference the strong exchange rate against the dollar. “This has not been seen since 2016 that it was like this. What the weight has strengthened is unique in 50 years. It is the currency that has appreciated the most in the world, ”he highlighted this morning. A lot of investment is coming, foreign investors are welcome. And they know that there is security for investment in Mexico, that Mexico is a country with economic stability and political stability, ”he declared.

In an environment where the dollar has weakened and the rest of the currencies have gained ground, the Mexican peso has taken the lead. Analysts agree in explaining the strength of the Mexican peso by a combination of aggressive increases in interest rates, a relatively calm market, by the flow of dollars that arrive in the country for exports and foreign direct investment, as well as by an unprecedented level of remittances —the country has already broken the record of more than 60,000 million dollars in money coming from abroad. These factors have made the Mexican peso a darling among currency investors in the past year, and so far, strength has been expanding in the first six months of 2023.

For this day, the exchange rate forecasts are in a range between 17.25 and 17.42 units per dollar.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country