The Russian Foreign Ministry put forward five demands to extend the grain deal after July 17

The Russian Foreign Ministry put forward five demands to extend the grain deal after July 17, in case of non-compliance with the mentioned conditions, the Black Sea Maritime Initiative will be terminated. About it says in a statement published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT; supply of spare parts; unblocking transport logistics and insurance; reanimation of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and unfreezing the assets of Russian companies,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that without these requirements, there is no question of any expansion of the Black Sea initiative in principle, and the agreement itself will be terminated after July 17.

On May 17, it became known that Russia had agreed to extend its participation in the grain deal for another two months. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, this decision was made after the appeals of Russian partners, but the next two months will be decisive in the fate of the deal.