Russia is not negotiating with the United States on Ukraine. This was announced on November 8 by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

“Russia does not maintain contacts on the situation in Ukraine,” the deputy foreign minister said.

As Rudenko added, Moscow has no preconditions for starting negotiations with Kyiv.

“There are no preconditions on our part, except for the main condition that Ukraine show goodwill,” the senior diplomat said.

As Rudenko recalled, the Kyiv authorities passed a law prohibiting peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The diplomat stressed that this was a conscious choice of the country’s authorities.

So he commented on the publication of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal that US national security adviser Jake Sullivan had been talking about the conflict in Ukraine with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov in recent months.

On November 7, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced the conditions for the start of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. To enter into a dialogue, Russia should restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, compensate for losses, punish “war criminals” and give guarantees that “this will not happen again,” the politician said.

On November 8, French President Emmanuel Macron called for the resumption of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process. The inevitability of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow was also announced by US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

On November 2, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow was waiting for an initiative from Kyiv to resume the negotiation process, but taking into account the new territorial realities. On October 31, Putin stated that Russia’s position on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

