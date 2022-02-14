The Polish authorities continue their attempts to torpedo the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline project, preventing its certification. This was announced on Monday, February 14, by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Against the backdrop of the energy crisis developing in the European Union, Warsaw accuses Gazprom of “manipulating” prices on the European gas market, and is also seeking the European Commission to launch antitrust proceedings against the Russian concern,” the message published on site departments on the eve of the visit to Moscow by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

As emphasized in the ministry, the Polish energy concern PGNiG, which was admitted to participate in the certification procedure for SP-2 in September 2021, is trying to prevent the German regulator from issuing permits for putting the gas pipeline into operation.

On February 11, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the West to impose economic sanctions against Russia and help block the launch of Nord Stream 2. In his opinion, European dependence on Russian gas allows Moscow to influence decisions related to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

On February 9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed concern that Western countries had turned the SP-2 gas pipeline into an instrument of pressure on Moscow.

As Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechaev noted on February 8, the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should not be linked to any political aspects, this position is shared by the majority in Germany. The diplomat pointed out that both SP-2 pipes are ready and filled with gas, which will significantly affect, among other things, the pricing policy in the German energy market.

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was completed on September 10. It was built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea for the purpose of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic States, Poland, the United States and Ukraine are opposed.

From 2023, the Polish authorities intend to replace gas from the Russian Federation with supplies through Denmark via the Baltic Pipeline under construction and an increase in the volume of imported gas from the United States and Qatar.