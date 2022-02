Genoa – Management news for Genoa: from Vitesse comes Marcel Klos, 33, a collaborator of Johannes Spors at Vitesse and previously with assignments also at Leipzig.

It comes with the qualification of assistant general manager. He is already operating at Signorini alongside the team.

