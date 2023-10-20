Zaitsev: The Russian Foreign Ministry will use all channels to ensure that the Nazi Gunko is punished

Russia will use all channels to ensure that the Nazi Yaroslav Gunko suffers a fair punishment for the SS Galicia division. This was stated by Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Press of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev, reports TASS.

“The fact that Yaroslav Gunko, and possibly other SS men, managed to avoid deserved punishment is an outright mockery of justice,” he said.

Zaitsev assured that the Russian Foreign Ministry will seek to bring the “elderly punisher” to justice and will not allow him to live in peace “even in Canada, which is so comfortable for him.”

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the need for a public trial of SS veteran Gunko. According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, hiding Gunko is unacceptable, since he may be responsible for crimes on the territory of the USSR.