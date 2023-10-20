Home page World

In addition to sharing a post from “PalestineSpeaks,” Greta Thunberg strengthened her solidarity with Palestine through additional posts on Instagram.

Greta Thunberg, a frontliner in global climate change activism, has raised her voice on another critical global issue by speaking out Instagram Shared posts showing solidarity with Palestine. Her recent actions, which include sharing a post from “PalestineSpeaks” and a personal photo holding a “Stand with Gaza” sign, have drawn various reactions and raised questions about the role of activism on social media.

Greta Thunberg takes a stand on the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Ukrinform/ABACA

Solidarity with Palestine: Thunberg’s Instagram activity:

Thunberg’s first action was to share a post from PalestineSpeaks, a platform that advocates for Palestinian rights. Shortly afterwards, she posted a photo of herself holding a sign that read “Stand with Gaza,” accompanied by text calling for a global strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. She called for an immediate ceasefire and freedom for Palestinians, accompanied by a call to action in which she linked specific accounts for further information and support.

What is also interesting is the connection between their climate activism and political issues. The use of hashtags like #FridaysForFuture alongside #FreePalestine and #StandWithGaza suggests a possible fusion, or at least parallel leadership, of environmental and political activism. Most recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave her one Tesla Model 3 for your travels through the country, like NEXTG.tv reported.

Public reactions to Greta Thunberg’s posts and the power of the platform:

The posts have sparked a wide range of reactions, from admiration for her bold statement to concerns about whether it is appropriate for her to intervene in such a complex and contentious conflict. These responses illuminate the power and reach of social media as a tool for political expression and the special responsibility that activists bear when using these platforms.

Although many of her followers supported her brave stance, the comments under her post showed a different side. Some users sharply criticized Thunberg for what they saw as a one-sided portrayal of the conflict and ignoring the suffering of Israeli victims. One user expressed disappointment and anger, asking where she was when babies were kidnapped, beheaded and young women were raped, accusing her of losing her humanity. Others expressed disappointment at their silence on certain acts of violence.

In addition to Greta Thunberg, other prominent personalities and companies have also expressed their opinions on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The professional footballer Mesut Özil demanded on social media with the words “Stop the war“an end to the conflict. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg condemned acts of terrorism related to the situation in Gaza. On the other hand, Twitter responded to EU pressure by deleting accounts that had ties to Hamas.