Kommersant: Russian developers of operating systems multiply their profits in 2022

The profit of Russian developers of operating systems (OS) at the end of 2022 increased several times due to demand from corporate consumers. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

According to the president of the Russoft Association, Valentin Makarov, the growth in revenue of Russian OS developers is due to the need for large customers to comply with government requirements for import substitution of software, which became significantly tougher in 2022 against the backdrop of sanctions.

According to Igor Martyushev, Director for the Development of Electronic Services and Software Solutions at F+ tech-Marvel, in 2023, domestic developers will continue to increase revenue, unless the economic situation deteriorates sharply.

On March 31, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which, from January 1, 2025, state authorities and other customers are prohibited from using foreign software and software and hardware systems (PAK). In addition, from March 31, 2022, state-owned companies were required to coordinate with the Ministry of Digital Development the purchase of foreign software for critical IT networks.