Surely in our street or neighborhood we see vehicles that

they’ve been parked too long. Most of them already have flat tires, damaged bodywork… These are the so-called ‘squatter vehicles’ by the DGT, those cars that are abandoned on the street, in hospital or airport car parks and even in private car parks without anyone noticing. take care of them.

They estimate that each year approximately 50,000 vehicles are abandoned on public roads and some 6,000 in workshops, warehouses and public parking lots. In addition, at present, in Spain there may be another 20,000 ‘forgotten’ vehicles in areas such as shopping center car parks, private housing estates, private garages, neighborhood communities, hotel car parks, airports, hospitals, etc.

To solve this problem, the DGT has

published a new Instruction for the destruction and decontamination of vehicles abandoned on public roads, in addition to adding assumptions for private premises, which were not contemplated. In fact, until now, the owners of these private car parks had to go to court and endure the wait and the procedures involved in order to clear the space so that it could be used by others.

Thus, the new instruction of the DGT gives a new interpretation to article 106 of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety, so it will no longer be necessary to go to civil courts to remove these squatting vehicles, but instead they will be able to take advantage of the new, more agile administrative procedure that the DGT has arranged for the treatment, destruction and decontamination of abandoned vehicles.

In fact, the competent administration can order the transfer of abandoned cars

to the CATs for their destruction. In the event that the vehicle is in a condition to continue with its use, the administration could change its residual treatment for its allocation to traffic surveillance services. Of course, it will not be done arbitrarily and without prior notice, since the owner of the vehicle will receive a one-month notice to remove it from the area where it is before it is transferred to a CAT.

Although there is also another possibility. In the event that the vehicle subject to residual treatment due to abandonment is still in condition for ordinary use, the competent authority may decide to replace the residual treatment of the abandoned vehicle with its

award to surveillance services of traffic, prior authorization from the Provincial Chief of Traffic.