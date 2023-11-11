Units of the Southern group of Russian troops in the Donetsk direction repelled six attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported on November 11 “RIA News” head of the group’s press center Vadim Astafiev.

“In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of Forces, with the support of aviation and artillery fire, successfully repelled six attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Razdolovka, Nikolaevka and Kleshcheevka,” Astafiev noted.

It is reported that the enemy lost up to 185 troops and six pieces of equipment. Five pickup trucks and a KamAZ truck of the enemy were also destroyed.

The day before, it was reported that in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian militants tried to land on islands near Kherson and the left bank of the Dnieper, but the Russian Armed Forces stopped these attempts, hitting two units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Marine Corps. The unit under the command of Arsalanov destroyed most of the militants and also captured 11 Ukrainian soldiers.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.