Ministry of Defense: Russian military destroyed two control points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the DPR

Within 24 hours, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (RF Armed Forces) destroyed the control post of the 47th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the control post of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Army in the DPR. About it reported The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (MO RF) in its Telegram channel.

“The following were destroyed: the control point of the 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Zhelannye of the Donetsk People's Republic, two fuel depots, two ammunition depots, the control center of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 71st ranger brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Novokalinovo of the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as enemy manpower and military equipment in 136 districts,” the department said in a statement.

Strikes on targets were carried out by operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian Armed Forces, the defense department specified.

Earlier it was reported that a drone of the Russian Armed Forces saved seven Russian soldiers from an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle using an aerial ram. It is specified that the incident occurred in the southern Donetsk direction.