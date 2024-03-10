Died, poisoned, after eating sea turtle meat. This is what happened on the island of Pemba in the Zanzibar archipelago. The victims are eight children. In total, according to local media, 86 people ended up in hospital and, after the children, a woman would also have died. The news is going around the world.

Haji Bakari Haji, a doctor in the Mkoani district quoted by the Xinhua agency after the news of the children's deaths, explained that tests confirmed that the victims had eaten sea turtle meat last Tuesday. But, he said, authorities were only informed of the case on Friday.

In Zanzibar, sea turtle meat is considered a delicacy, but cases of poisoning often occurof poisoning.